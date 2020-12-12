The publisher of Leadership newspaper, Sam Nda-Isaiah, is dead, “after a very brief illness.”
Sources from the Leadership newspaper have confirmed to newsmen that he died on Friday
Also read: Slain Abuja vendor’s wife dissociates self from N500m lawsuit, demand justice
Details shortly…
Related
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.
Comments