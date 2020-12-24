The Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has tested negative for coronavirus.

Mr Sanwo-Olu’s health status was disclosed on Thursday by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Jubril Gawat, via his official Twitter handle.

“EXCLUSIVE FLASH: Governor of Lagos State, Mr @jidesanwoolu Hours after he was certified COVID-19 FREE, stepped out, this afternoon, to perform his first public official function in two weeks by addressing Lagosians.

PREMIUM TIMES on December 12 reported that the governor tested positive for the deadly virus and he has since been in isolation.

While being treated for the coronavirus, Mr Sanwo-olu ordered the closure of schools and placed a ban on large gatherings. He also said worship centres in the state must not exceed 50 per cent of the maximum capacity of their venues.

Mr Sanwo-Olu had asked that all public servants from Grade Level 14 and below, except emergency workers and first responders, to work from home for the next 14 days, starting from Monday, December 21 in the first instance.

Lagos is the epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria and for the past two weeks, daily cases in the country have averaged over 500.

Amidst the rise and admonition about the second wave of the pandemic, most Nigerians still continue to violate COVID-19 protocols.