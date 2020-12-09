By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

A member of the Taraba state house of assembly representing Nguroje state constituency, Bashir Mohammed has been kidnapped by gunmen in the early hours today.

Residents of his area in Jalingo, said the gunmen stormed the lawmakers house and shot sporadically before whisking him away around 1.30am.

According to one of them, “we couldn’t sleep last night, heavy gun shots started around 1:40am to 1:45am as they are leaving.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

