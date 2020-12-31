Daily News

JUST IN: Two killed in Ondo cult war

By Osagie Otabor, Akure

Two persons have been killed in the ongoing cult war in Ondo State.

The killings were said to be connected to the death of one Babatunde Adeluka Olubasa in a hotel in Akure.

Late Babatunde who operates a restaurant at Akunga-Akoko, a university community town was killed by three men inside the bar of the hotel.

It was gathered that the two victims were shot at Akungba-Akoko in a reprisal attack to avenge the killing of Babatunde.

One of the victims was simply identified as “AY Killer”.

A source in the University community said men from the anti-cult department have stormed the area to curb further killings.

Ondo Police spokesman, ASP Tee-Leo Ikoro, said the state Commissioner of Police, Bolaji Salami, has ordered an investigation into the killings.

