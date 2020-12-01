By Dayo Mustapha

Justin Bieber is leaving the decision of having kids up to his wife, Hailey Baldwin.

On Tuesday during The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Justin Bieber, 26, opened up about expanding his family in the future, telling host Ellen Degeneres that he is following Baldwin’s lead on that matter.

The singer, who married the model, 24, back in September 2018, also explained his many tattoos, revealing that he’s saving space on his back to put tributes to his eventual children.

The host asked the singer, “How many kids are you going to have and when?”

“I am going to have as many as Hailey is wishing to push out,” Bieber said. “I’d love to have myself a little tribe. But, yeah, it’s her body and whatever she wants to do. … I think she wants to have a few.”

“There’s not really an issue,” he replied after the comedian asked what the couple is waiting for before welcoming children.

Read Also: Justin Bieber makes donation to help China fight the coronavirus outbreak

“But I think Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman, and I think … she’s just not ready yet. And that’s okay.”

“I was hoping that was the answer,” said DeGeneres. “I know how much you love kids, and you’re going to be such a great dad, but I think that’s really important. … She should wait until she’s ready.”

Bieber has previously opened up about looking forward to becoming a dad and he feels great about it.

In an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe dated February, the singer said



“I want to start my own family, in due time.

“I want to enjoy being married for a little bit, go on tour, be married, enjoy traveling with just us, and build more of our relationship. I think that it’s definitely the next step, for sure.”

On the 24th of November, Beiber took to Instagram to felicitate with Baldwin on her birthday. “I am completely and utterly obsessed with who you are. My biggest dream is growing old with you. I can’t believe you are mine forever. HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY,” Bieber concluded.

However, the couple celebrated their one year anniversary last month.