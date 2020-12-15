…urge citizens to obey law in resolving dispute

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Deputy Governor of Kaduna state, Dr Hadiza Balarabe has advised that residents should follow the law in resolving all differences in their communities in the interest of peace.

She praised individuals and institutions for their role in peace-building in Kaduna State, and called for a collective resolve to address security challenges and protect communities.

The Deputy Governor spoke at a security meeting with elected government officials and traditional rulers from Southern Kaduna on Tuesday.

The meeting, which was attended by members of the State House of Assembly and National Assembly from the area as well as District Heads and local government chairmen, held at the Council Chambers of Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, Kaduna.

Dr Balarabe praised the community building efforts ‘’championed by the Agwatyap, His Highness Dominic Gambo Yahaya in Zangon-Kataf LGA, and the Dangoma and Takau communities in Jema’a LGA.’’

The Deputy Governor commended the remarkable efforts at community level have attracted the support of persons of goodwill from outside Kaduna state.

‘’We are grateful to Reverend Yakubu Pam, Prof. Elias Bogoro and others for their contribution to peace. We are pleased that the Kaduna State Peace Commission is supporting all these initiatives,’’ she added.

Dr Balarabe expressed hope that the meeting ‘’will achieve similar results in mobilising and sustaining a collective resolve to address the security challenges, eliminate or mitigate threats, protect communities and uphold the right of all citizens to live and pursue their livelihoods in peace.’’

Speaking after the meeting, Senator Danjuma La’ah said that the interface afforded people to speak about the security situation in his senatorial district, adding that ‘’ I’m happy with the intervention taken here to address the security challenges in Southern Kaduna.’’

According to the senator, the meeting was ‘’to help checkmate, analyse, discuss and strategize to see how they can help government move smoothly. ‘’

The lawmaker who advised that everyone has a role to play in bringing peace irrespective of his or her tribal or religious affiliations, said that ‘’insecurity affects everybody, killings attacks doesn’t differentiate between religion, ethnicity.’’

