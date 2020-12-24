The Kaduna State government has earmarked N1 billion for the digitisation of the Kaduna State Media Corporation (KSMC) in 2021.

This is contained in the breakdown of the N1.4 billion allocated to KSMC for capital projects in the approved 2021 budget document obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Thursday.

The document showed that N45.2 million was allocated for the supply and installation of equipment for the digitisation of KSMC’s music library, and N113.2 million for the overhaul of transmitters.

It also showed that N30 million was allocated for the upgrade of Katabu and Headquarters’ power transmission lines from 11KVA to 33KVA.

Also, N66.2 million was allocated for the furnishing of KSMC’s new building and N26.3 million for the engagement of content providers.

The budget document further indicated that N104 million was allocated to the supply of Outside Broadcast Van and studio equipment at Government House.

The state also plans to spend N7.3bn billion to reduce poverty and vulnerability under the World Bank-supported Nigeria COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus Programme for Result (Nigeria CARES) in 2021.

The programme is designed to help increase access to social transfers and basic services, as well as to provide grants to poor and vulnerable households.

It will also strengthen food supply chains for poor households while facilitating recovery and enhancing capabilities of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

The document also showed that N300 million would be spent on Sustainable Development Goals, while N243.2 million was allocated to the Kashim Ibrahim Fellowship, a leadership programme.

It equally showed that N244.4 million was allocated as counterpart funding for UNICEF, UNFPA and the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office supported programmes in the state.

Also, the Kaduna State Women Empowerment Funds got N200 million, while N32.9 million was allocated for nutrition coordination; N150 million for History and Heritage projects and N10.3 million for the establishment of an e-library.

Open Government Partnership activities got N18.8 million; establishment of e-registry got N36.9 million; strengthening of Information and Communication Technology Unit got N25.8 million, while printing of policy documents got N75.2 million.

The budget further indicated that N18.8 million would be spent on coordination meetings with development partners and State Operations Coordination Unit, and N29.1 million on strengthening the Economic Intelligence Unit.

Kaduna State Programme for Result and State Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability programme got N573 million, while the local government component of the programme got N150 million.

Also, N56.4million was allocated to the development and review of policy documents

