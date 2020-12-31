Officials of the Kaduna State Urban State Urban Planning Development Agency (KASUPDA) has demolished the building meant to host the planned maiden edition of Kaduna sex party.

This development comes barely 24 hours after The Street Journal reported that the police had arrested the organizers of the planned sex party that was billed for Sunday, December 27, 2020.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the agency, Nuhu Garba told Nigerian Tribune that the building which is located at Sabon Tasha a suburb of Kaduna metropolis was demolished in the afternoon, adding that the demolition was carried out based on the laws guiding the agency.

He said:

“The law has vested the agency the power to demolish any building that contravenes the rights of occupancy.

“For instance, if a residential building is turned into something other than the purpose it was meant, the law gave us the power to demolish such property especially if it’s against the public interest.”

“We were in Narayi (another suburb) too to carry out a similar assignment. We are currently demolishing another building that promotes illicit acts.”

It was also gathered that the government who seemed to have been irked by the audacity of the organizers, through the police, arrested many people fingered to be linked to the sex party between Wednesday and Thursday.

