Officers of the Kaduna State Police Command have arrested some youths suspected to be the organizers of a planned ‘Kaduna Sex Party’ which was meant to be the maiden edition.

The organizers who advertised the event on social media platforms disclosed that the sex party was billed to take place on December 27, 2020, at an undisclosed location in the state capital.

According to the invitation which went viral, the participants both male and female, were expected to be naked as no clothes will be allowed within the venue.

Slated to start at 8 pm, the party was expected to last till daybreak to allow for participants who are interested in having sex during the party to do so.

As entrance fees, the invitation stated that interested participants will have to pay 2,000 naira (for the popular side) and 3,000 naira or 5,000 naira (for VIP).

However, irked by the audacity of the organizers, the state government directed the police to find out the venue and arrest those behind it.

The Kaduna Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Muhammad Jalige confirmed the development saying, that, police traced the venue and arrested some persons alleged to be organizers of the sex party.

According to ASP Jalige, “We are investigating those behind the sex party and will soon give details of our findings.”

Reacting to the development, Special Assistant to the Governor on Media, Abdullah Yunus said the police have responded and made some arrests.

He said the organizers of the sex party were traced from the viral advertisement on social media platforms.

According to him, “When we got to know of this development, the government was disturbed so the governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai informed the police.”

