Kaduna State Government on Tuesday closed all schools to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Education commissioner Usman Muhammad said the schools were shut due to the rising cases and to prevent a second wave of the global pandemic.

“The state health ministry further notes that while the infections cut across all age groups, this new wave especially, affects between 10 and 35 years (which form a major population in the education sector),” Muhammad said in a statement.

“Kaduna State Government is directing all public and private schools to conclude arrangements and close on Wednesday, December 16 as opposed to the initial closing.”

Consequently, the government directed all schools to conduct and finish their exams on or before Tuesday, December 15 2020.

The government also extended the closure directive to all tertiary institutions in the state and advised the schools to make other plans for the continuity of their academic activities.

Muhammad assured parents and students that the government will plan lessons and make online resources available where schools can be equip to continue learning virtually.

The commissioner advised learners in basic and post-basic classes to continue learning on Kaduna State TV and the state’s radio e-learning programmes.

“While the Kaduna State Government continues to exerting efforts to prevent the spread of the pandemic, the general public is advised to comply with COPVID-19 protocols to avoid the likelihood of the worst case scenarios of the disease in the state,” Muhammad said.

The government urged residents to adhere to preventive guidelines of regular handwashing with alcohol-based hand sanitiser, wearing of facemask, avoid large gatherings, respiratory hygiene, eat balanced diet to boost immune system and staying indoors when outgoing is unnecessary.

