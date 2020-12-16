Koko Kalango’s new book, One Love… The Untold Story of Jamaicans Contribution to building Nigeria since 1846, is set for virtual presentation tomorrow, December 17, 2020.

The book, which covers a period of over 170 years, is divided into three parts: Pre-Nigeria to the amalgamation (1850s- 1914), amalgamation to independence (1914-1960) and independence to date (1960-2020). It documents efforts in various fields and covers stories from different parts of Nigeria.

However, for the purpose of Kalango’s narratives, the definition of a Jamaican has been narrowed down to the first-generation rather than those, like herself, who acquired citizenship by descent.

The book is a memento to mark the golden Jubilee of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Nigeria and Jamaica (April 29, 2020).

Fifty profiles, a symbolic number representing the years both countries have had formal ties, are used for the reader to enjoy.

Koko is the author of several books including two coffee table books — Nigerian Literature; A Coat of Many Colours and the Colours of Life devotional.

