Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris received her first dose of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine live on television Tuesday morning, 29 December, as part of officials ongoing efforts to show the public the vaccinations are safe.

President-elect Joe Biden received his first vaccine dose last week.

Just before 11 am, Harris appeared before cameras at a hospital and sat down.

“OK, let’s do it! Harris told the nurse administering the vaccine.

“I barely felt it, literally this is about saving lives, I urge everyone when it’s your turn, get vaccinated, Harris said after receiving the vaccine.

According to CNN, officials have been trying to build confidence in vaccines that have been authorized for use in record timeframes and tackle any scepticism.

According to a recent survey half of Americans said they would take the vaccine, but one-quarter of those asked said they would not, another 25% said they weren’t sure.

US Covid-19 cases have now reached 19,313,314 with 335,051 deaths, according to recent Johns Hopkins university data.

The United States has so far authorised two Covid-19 vaccines, one developed by Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech and the other by Moderna.

Democratic president-elect Joe Biden, who takes office on January 20th, has said he will make the fight against the coronavirus, which has infected more than 19 million Americans and killed over 334,000, his top priority.

