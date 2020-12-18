Says Children Should Never Be Target Of Attacks

By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo –

Following the release of 344 students of Government Science secondary school, Kankara, the United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, has called for the release of other children across the country still held in captivity.

UNICEF Nigeria’s Representative, Peter Hawkins, in a statement issued to newsmen by the humanitarian Organization’s communications officer, Blessing Ejiofor, said it was cheering that the abducted school children have regained their freedom.

He however stated that attacks on school facilities are unwarranted, noting that children should never be victims of attacks.

According to Hawkins, “I am relieved to hear that about 344 children are reported to have been released last night and we look forward to their safe returns to their families. If any are still being held, we call on the attackers to release all children immediately.

READ ALSO Telecoms will drive economic diversification agenda ― Danbatta

“Any other children still being held captive in Nigeria should also be released. For one week, parents were awake at night, crying and awaiting the return of their sons. My thoughts and solidarity are with these children, their families, and the Kankara community – who have endured an unimaginable ordeal this past week.

“Last Friday’s attack, directly targeting children in the middle of the night, in a place where they should feel safe, was an outrage. Schools should be safe. Children should never be the target of attack – and yet, far too often in Nigeria, they are precisely that – victims of attacks on their schools.

“Attacks on educational facilities are a grave violation of children’s rights. This incident is a disturbing reminder of the heavy toll that violence takes on civilians in north-west Nigeria, including children.

“Such attacks deprive children of the right to an education. They make children fearful of going to the classroom, and parents afraid to send their children to school. Schools must be safe places to study and develop, and learning cannot become a perilous endeavor.”

Hawkins further stated that concerted efforts must be adopted to ensure schools are safe for children.

He said ” interventions must be put in place to ensure that schools are safe and that all Nigerian children can learn without fear. These interventions should take into account the important role that communities can play in ensuring the safety of schools, including through support for school-based management committees (SBMCs).

“No cause justifies attacks against children and schools. Such cruel disregard for humanity must come to an end.”X