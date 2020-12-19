By Gbade Ogunwale, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the revelations trailing the abduction and release of about 340 students by bandits have further exposed the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a party in league with bandits, insurgents and terrorists ravaging the nation.

The party said such revelations further explain why the APC has been acting as the mouthpiece of bandits, rationalising killings and kidnapping.

In a statement issued on Friday by the spokesman for the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party accused the APC of showing express sympathy to terrorists and refusing to condemn acts of terrorism.

Rather, the opposition party said the ruling party has been attacking any person or groups that dares to criticise the activities of bandits or demand unconditional release of abductees.

The statement said: “Indeed, Thursday’s statement by the Governor Mai Buni-led leadership of the APC, in which it showed support to bandits by condemning genuine protest by Nigerian women and youth in Abuja, has further betrayed the APC as a party that has vested interest in the proceeds of these reprehensible enterprises.

“Moreover, the statement credited to the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, wherein he attempted to rationalise the abduction of the 600 students as a normal occurrence in other parts of the world, validates apprehensions of high-level conspiracy against helpless Nigerians.”

The party further deplored the outburst by the Buhari Presidency, blaming the slain 43 farmers in Borno State instead of taking steps to apprehend their assailants.

“The posers are: why is the APC always showing sympathy for and canvassing understanding for bandits, insurgents and terrorists?

“Why is the APC not always forthcoming in condemning acts of terrorism and banditry but only issuing lame and patronising press statements after being prodded and called out by well-meaning Nigerians including the PDP?

“Furthermore, why is the APC and its administration always attacking any person or groups who condemns acts of terrorism or make suggestions on how to vanquish the terrorists?

“What is APC and its leaders gaining from the activities of bandits, terrorists, vandals and kidnappers that they now act as if they are sureties for these assailants?

“Why has APC refused to account for the political mercenaries it imported from Niger Republic and Chad to unleash violence during the 2019 elections as well as come clean on allegations that these crops of people are unleashing their anger on the nation following the failure of the APC to settle them?

“This is particularly against the backdrop of reported declaration by President Muhammadu Buhari that the abductors and tormentors of our 600 traumatised and brutalised students were rather “settled”; a statement that does not only confirm that the Buhari Presidency cannot combat terrorists but also explains why banditry, kidnapping and acts of terrorism have become a thriving bloody business under the APC.

“It is imperative to state that the APC’s sympathy for acts of terrorism had led to escalated attacks on our compatriots in the last five years”, the party added.

The PDP also noted that it’s worrisome that the government under the APC can no longer battle bandits and insurgents and has to rely on nascent groups coordinated by APC leaders to negotiate and pay ransom to assailants.

“Such devious designs have elevated acts of terrorism to a per-second affair in our nation under the encouragement of the APC.

“The reported attack on the traditional ruler of Kaura Namoda in Zamfara state as well as the abduction of the traditional ruler of Ankpa in Kogi State, just after the settlement of the Katsina bandits, shows a disturbing trend.”

The PDP called on Nigerians to hold the APC responsible for the escalated act of banditry, kidnapping and terrorism ravaging the nation.

“Perhaps, the time has come for Nigerians, whose loved ones have been kidnapped or killed by kidnappers or bandits, to approach the APC for redress.”