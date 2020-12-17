The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by its National Chairman, Uche Secondus on Thursday led a protest demanding the rescue of the 333 boys abducted from the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina State.

Among the protesters were young boys and women who bore placards with various inscriptions,

The PDP, at the protest, tagged #BringBackOurBoys which held at the PDP liaison office in Maitama, Abuja, condemned the abduction and the failing security situation in the country, insisting that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration must rescue the boys from their captors, and reunite them with their parents.

The Street Journal had earlier reported how gunmen attacked Government Science Secondary School in the Kankara council area Katsina State, kidnapping over 333 students of the school.

Five days later, the schoolboys are still in captivity and the dreaded terrorist group, Boko Haram has claimed responsibility for the attack.

On Thursday, the Abubakar Shekau-led faction of the terrorists’ group released a new video confirming that it has custody of the students, despite denials by the Katsina State Government that Boko Haram was not responsible for the attack.

The video which appeared to have been shot in an area surrounded by trees captured tens of other young boys all covered in dust.

The PDP protesters also moved to call for Buhari’s resignation if the security situation was overwhelming for him to handle.

Below is a video of the PDP protest:

