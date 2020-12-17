Jide Orintunsin – Abuja

A support group in the ruling All Progressives Congress ( APC), Muhammadu Buhari Osinbajo Dynamic Support Group has described the weekend abduction of over 300 students of Kankara in Katsina State as a deliberate plan to embarrass President Muhammadu Buhari.

The group appealed to the parents of the students to be patient and cooperate with the federal government, maintaining that the security apparatus were already mobilised to bring back the boys.

The group noted that despite the current challenges, especially insecurity bedeviling the country, the current administration meant well for the betterment of Nigerians.

National Coordinator of the group, Hon. Usman Ibrahim disclosed these at a Press conference in the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja.

According to Ibrahim, “Considering the above, it is our hope that you will find reason to believe that our President and his team actually meant well for the country and are working round the clock to ensure a better welfare and prosperity for all Nigerians.

“On behalf of MBO family worldwide, I want to join all well-meaning Nigerians especially President Muhammadu Buhari to express our deep concern on the unfortunate incidence of the abduction of some students of GSSS Kankara, Katsina State. It is indeed a painful incidence designed to blackmail President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR.

“I do appeal to the parents of these boys to be patient and cooperate with the Nigerian government as the security apparatus are already mobilised to bring back the boys.”

lbrahim revealed that his group has a compendium of 5-year achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari administration which highlights the milestones of the President in critical sectors of the Nigerian Economy: revitalisation of the rail transport, the positive stride in anti-corruption fight with several convictions and monumental recoveries coupled with institutional transparency and accountability.

“The compendium of President Muhammadu Buhari Next Level achievements is a collection of groundbreaking milestones of his administration not minding the hue and cry of the critics who never saw anything good in the good works he is doing.

From our findings, many Nigerians are not aware of the giant strides of the government around them, or they just pretend not to know so as to find a ground to advance the condemnation of the Next Level Government.

“The Buhari administration is also impacting lives as the stimulus packages such as COVID-19 loans for MSMES, palliatives, survival fund, farmermoni, tradermoni and marketmoni among others are now available to cushion the effects of COVID-19 pandemic on individuals and corporate organizations.

The country has witnessed his strong commitment to security through a coordinated and holistic approach to improving security architecture in the country; his penchant for creating a conducive atmosphere for free, fair and credible elections, his health system initiatives tailored toward improving the health care system in Nigeria, as well as creating a space for the digital economy.

Also, the education sector has received unprecedented attention from the Next level champion with several physical developments, research grants, policies and programmes tailored toward improving the educational sector and of recent, the improved welfare package and extension of retirement age for teachers.”