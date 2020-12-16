Gbenga Omokhunu, Abuja

The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has said that the abduction of 333 students of Government Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina State, has shown that security architecture under President Muhammadu Buhari has been compromised.

CAN described the incident as another tragic chapter in the history of the country occasioned by terrorists.

The abduction, it said has also exposed the: “failure of both the government and the security agencies to learn from the abduction of 276 Chibok schoolgirls in 2014 in Borno State and 110 schoolgirls at the Government Girls’ Science and Technical College in Dapchi, in Yobe State in 2018.”

The religious body further said that the unfortunate incident means that all stakeholders in the Education sector have learnt nothing from the two historic tragedies despite the fact that: “our security agencies have failed to secure the release of the remaining Chibok schoolgirls and the only Dapchi schoolgirl, Leah Sharibu, who is still wasting in the den of the terrorists.”

CAN also called for the suspension of the boarding facilities in all the private and government schools in the Northern part of the country until the security situation improves.

It equally advised the Federal Government to direct the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to provide protection for schools and colleges nationwide especially in the areas where security appears compromised.

CAN faulted Buhari for not honoring the invitation of the National Assembly to explain the deplorable security situation in the country.

A statement issued on Wednesday by Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, Special Assistant (Media and Communications) to the CAN President, Rev. Samson Ayokunle said: “The fact that the unfortunate incident happened while the Chief Security Officer of the country and the President, Muhammadu Buhari, is in his home State means these criminals have sent a strong message to him that the security architecture of the country has been compromised under his watch.

“From all indications, our governments are not bothered about the security of the people despite all the killings that are being recorded daily. The President turned down the invitation of the House of Representatives to explain and rob minds with the legislators on the way out of our deplorable security situation in the country. What an attitude of ‘I don’t care!’ President Muhammadu Buhari should remember that history is being written about him with the way he is addressing all these security challenges just as we are talking about the Chibok schoolgirls and the Jonathan administration.

“This was what CAN foresaw long before now when we were calling on the President to sack the service chiefs and by extension to overhaul the security architecture. But he was not ready to listen to the Voice of Wisdom. We advise President Buhari to revisit all his electioneering promises on the security and compare them with what the security has become under his watch. We urge the President to disregard the bad advice from the cheer leaders around him who are saying that all is well so that they might keep their jobs. They are enemies of the nation and of his administration.

“The country is almost becoming a failed nation. Kidnapping has reached unimaginable proportion with no clue to it from the security agents. Victims’ relatives and friends are being left at the mercy of the kidnappers as they bargain for the release of their people as if they are commodities put out for sale. Week after week, we continue to witness major assaults or debilitating attacks on innocent citizens. Is there no government in place anymore? Is this the way other governments of the world respond to life-consuming threats as we have?”

CAN urged all relevant security agencies to rise up and liberate all the innocent students before those who are holding them captive begin using them as suicide bombers.

Ayokunle call on the International Community to help Nigeria and put a permanent end to the siege of terrorists, bandits and criminal herdsmen masquerading and causing mayhem.

He said the security operatives should not wait till when the situation snowballs into a civil war.

His words: “Our hearts go out to the parents of those innocent students and we pray that very soon, they will reunite with their children in Jesus’ name. It is regrettable, disturbing, disheartening and unfortunate that despite the menace of insecurity and its attendant consequences, there’s no one who has a conscience to follow the path of honour. May the Lord divinely intervene in the affairs of our nation which appears to be irredeemable by man.”