Following the attack on Government Science Secondary School Kankara , Katsina State and the abduction of over 300 schoolboys, a student who was lucky to escape from the terrorists’ hideout has claimed that two of his colleagues have been killed.

This disclosure was made by a parent of a missing pupil, Hajia Faiza Hamza Kankara, while speaking to Vanguard . She said the pupil stated this while narrating his ordeal in the hands of the captors.

Hajia Faiza added that the boy told them that the criminals had been feeding them with leaves and beating them like cattle since the abduction took place. He added that over 500 of them were kidnapped from their hostels.

The grieving mother further stated that comments by the Presidency stating that only 10 boys were kidnapped is far from the truth.

She said:

“My son, Usman Lawal Tahir, is in SS2 class. He is still missing. One of the pupils who returned yesterday (Sunday night) said they were 520 that included two that were killed and him who escaped.

“So whoever says the missing children were ten lied. Today (Monday), another child just returned, and he is being interviewed in the principal’s office. So we are waiting to hear what is the situation with the missing children over there. Although when the boy returned, one of the security personnel who brought him back said 15 more were on their way before the dusk.

“The children said they were fed with leaves and beaten like cattle.

“We appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Masari to come to our aid and rescue our wards. We cannot sleep and cannot eat.”

Following the abduction, the grieving parents have besieged the school premises, awaiting the return of their missing children.

Meanwhile, Boko Haram insurgents, through its leader, Abubakar Shekau, has claimed responsibility for the abduction of over 300 of the schoolboys, adding that they are yet to make any demands from affected parents or the government.

