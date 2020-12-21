…Say such incidents dampen interest in education

By Adesina Wahab

Abduction and kidnap of students under any guise, as witnessed in the case of students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State or previous incidents in Chibok, Borno State and Dapchi, Yobe State must no longer be allowed to happen again, the Nigeria Union of Teachers, NUT and the National Parents Teachers Association of Nigeria, NAPTAN, have warned.

The NUT and NAPTAN have therefore, called on all tiers of government and other stakeholders to take all necessary steps to curtail such incidents.

The NUT spoke to Vanguard through the National Secretary, Dr Mike Ene, while NAPTAN did same through the National President, Mr Haruna Danjuma, in separate interviews, yesterday.

Both of them said incessant kidnap of students by hoodlums masquerading in different forms was wreaking serious havoc on the education system.

They charged the government to live up to its responsibility of protecting the lives and properties of the citizens wherever they are.

The bodies noted that with some people still not convinced about the gains of formal education, especially in the northern part of the country, abducting and kidnapping their wards and children would further dampen their morale.

According to Ene, “Before the advent of Boko Haram, herders, bandits and others, the North had been backward in terms of educational development. We have had a running battle over girl child education. We are now getting over that and this one is now cropping up.

“Before this time, the figure of out-of-school children was between 10.5 to 13 million and the bulk is in that region, now what do we expect? Remember that Boko Haram said it is opposed to Western education. The negative effects of the current trend would be so enormous.

“When some people have learnt a new strategy to perpetrate evil, the government should raise up its game and find means to outsmart them.”

On his part, Danjuma said all schools, whether private or public should be fenced.

“Agile men should also be employed as security guards in schools. A situation where you have old men serving as gatemen and who also double as security men is no longer tenable.

“Also, everybody should see the issue of security of our schools as our duty. When the people in the community see strange faces, they should inform the relevant agencies. The children we want to protect are our children too,” he said.

