The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has vowed to end kidnapping in the country, noting that Kankara incident will never happen again in Katsina.

Recall that about 344 students were kidnapped by bandits on December 11 and were released unhurt on December 17, following the intervention of security personnel.

Speaking on Wednesday before going into a meeting with top officials of the police and the police high command in Katsina, Adamu said the meeting is to re-strategize and come up with tactics that will not give criminals the opportunity to operate in the state.

Citing IGP according to TheCable, “The recent Kankara incident was unfortunate. I am in Katsina to ensure that such an incident will and shall never happen again.

“We are in Katsina today to ensure that the state is crime-free. Internal security is the job of the police. We should never give an opportunity to criminals to operate and we have resolved not to allow either bandits or any other criminals anytime to operate either in the morning, afternoon, or at night.

“That is why we are liaising with our partners including security agencies and other stakeholders like the Miyyetti Allah, not to allow bandits and other criminals to operate.”

