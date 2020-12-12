Condemns action of terrorists

Tells Buhari to immediately sack service chiefs

They are exhausted, can’t change the tide against adversaries anymore,it insists

By Joseph Erunke

A peace advocacy group, Coalition for Peace and National Security,CPNS,has condemned yesterday’s bandits’ attack on Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina State,where at least 600 out of 800 students of the school are reportedly missing.

The group described the action of the bandits against innocent school children as unacceptable, tasking security agencies to immediately swing into action with a view not only to rescuing the missing students but also apprehend the perpetrators and made them face the consequences of their action.

It also described the development as a sad reminder of the terrorists’ attacks on Government Girls Secondary School,Chibok in Borno State on the night of April 14, 2014, where 276 girls writing West African Examination Council,WAEC,were abducted and another attack on February 19, 2018 at

Government Girls’ Science and Technical College,Dapchi,in Yobe State that left some students dead and others missing.

In a statement, Saturday by its National Coordinator,Dr Mohammed Maigoro and National Secretary,Barr. Tunde Funsho,respectively, the Coalition for Peace and National Security said the attack on innocent school children was not only cowardly but also callous and a crime against humanity, prohibited under the international humanitarian law.