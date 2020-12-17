The main entrance of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State.

The Coalition of Northern Group (CNG) has planned to stage a protest using the hashtag #BringBackOurBoys to demand the return of abducted pupils of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina State.

In a statement signed on Wednesday by CNG spokesperson, Abdulazeez Suleiman the group vowed that the protest will be indefinite until the students are rescued.

He said that the protest will kick off in Katsina, the state capital on Thursday and will then proceed to Daura to register their concerns with President Muhammadu Buhari who is in the town on a weeklong visit.

He lamented that this group cannot keep silent anymore concerning the increasing insecurity in the North.

“It will be unreasonable to expect any northerner and well-meaning Nigerians to fold their arms and watch the North, a significant component of the country abandoned to the mercy of bandits and murderers and kidnappers,” Suleiman said.

He added that CNG Board of Trustees Chairman Nastura Ashir Shariff is already in touch with parents of the abducted pupils and assured them of support through this trying moment.

Other CNG members from Jigawa, Kano and Katsina are expected to join the protest.