



–Urges Buhari to arrest country’s drift into failed state.

–Tells FG, Northern Govs to convene security summit to unravel factors breeding insurgency, banditry

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

AS condemnations continue to trail the recent abduction of over 333 students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara Katsina State, the National Association of Seadogs, NAS, on Tuesday said that with incessant bloodlettings, Nigerians have become weary of the Federal Government empty assurances of tackling the security situation in the country.

NAS also known as Pyrates Confraternity said that the brazen kidnapping of the students right on the doorstep of President Muhammadu Buhari, while he was safely holidaying in his Daura country home, was a direct assault and insult on the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The Association in a statement signed by its Capoon, Abiola Owoaje, urged the Federal Government to work with Northern Governors to urgently convene a security summit to find a lasting solution to the underlying issues and factors that breed banditry and insurgency in Northern Nigeria.

Owoaje, in the statement, said that the recently reported abduction of more than 400 students in the Science School located in Kankara District, Katsina State, North West, Nigeria was distressful and of great concern for the welfare and wellbeing of the kidnapped children.

NAS commiserated with the children, their families, and friends, at this most difficult time.

According to the statement, “Whilst the precise number of the abducted pupils is still unknown, this abduction is yet another in a seemingly unending sequence of security breaches, banditry, and terrorism against Nigerians. This points to the worrying ineptitude and an obvious failure on the part of the government and our security and intelligence agencies to effectively and decisively deal with the bandits and insurgents that have laid siege on northern Nigeria for years.

“It is scandalous and depressing that at a time His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces is holidaying in his home state, Katsina, ‘bandits’ with impudence would choose that same period to defy all security networks to carry out this dastardly act.

“The callous action of the bandits coming 10 days after the gruesome execution of farmers at Zabarmari in Borno State is a scary reflection of the painful reality that Nigeria and her government can no longer secure the lives of the vulnerable in the country. The brazenness of this attack as well as others before it makes the call of #SecureTheNorth, #SecureNigeria, increasingly urgent.

“It is on record that to date, Nigeria is haunted by the abduction of school children in Chibok, Borno State, and Dapchi in Yobe State with Leah Sharibu and others still unaccounted for. The unfortunate abduction in Kankara has added to the growing list of children who have been failed by the Nigerian state.

“One of the pivotal responsibilities of government is the protection of lives and property of citizens but President Buhari led administration, disappointingly continues to spectacularly fail in doing this. It is gravely embarrassing that there seems to be incompetence and cluelessness manifesting in the token actions and unforgivable inactions of the government and its security leadership which is gradually and dangerously pushing the country to the brink of anarchy.

“Rather than honour the invitation of the House of Representatives to brief federal lawmakers on steps being taken to address the deteriorating security situation in the country, the President chose to pander to political sentiments and irresponsibly spurned the invitation in a typical demonstration of what many citizens increasingly consider as the disdain his government has for Nigerians.”

Continuing, NAS said, “The Kankara incident has provided another opportunity for the Buhari government to arrest this drift into a failed state. Therefore, we reiterate our call that the replacement of the Service Chiefs to inject new thinking and critical urgency in matters of security can no longer be ignored. We strongly recommend that the time has come to redouble efforts towards achieving a proactive and multi-agency approach to solving these incessant security challenges in our country by the immediate re-organization of the operational architecture of our security and intelligence services.

“More importantly, the federal government working with northern governors must urgently convene a security summit to find a lasting solution to the underlying issues and factors that breed banditry and insurgency in Northern Nigeria.

“Nigerians are wary of empty assurances of tackling the security situation in the country. Now is the time for President Buhari to act if he means well for the country. This brazen kidnapping right on the doorstep of the President, while he is safely holidaying in his country home, is a direct assault and insult on the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“It is our fervent wish that this shocks the federal government out of inertia and into rising to the occasion to rescue these children, capture and bring the kidnappers to justice, carry out a decisive and definitive security operation to #SecureTheNorth and effectively curb the troubling insecurity across Nigeria, then face the root causes of the insurgency decisively which mainly borders around lack of development, opportunities, education, and social support.”

