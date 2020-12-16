… Kankara School Abduction: Defence Hqtrs promises safe rescue of victims

The Katsina state governor, Aminu Bello Masari, Wednesday, said that the gunmen who attacked Katsina school and kidnapped schoolboys have been contacted, noting that negotiations are ongoing through a teacher.

Masari disclosed this to CNN.

Meanwhile, the Defence Headquarters has said the military and other security agencies are reviewing operations to ensure safe rescue of the children abducted from Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operation, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, stated this while giving update on the military operations across the country on Wednesday in Abuja.

Enenche said that the military had taken all the necessary brief from the operating agencies and the government of Katsina State on the condition of the abducted students.

