Former Lagos State governor and national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has said the rescue of the kidnapped schoolboys has vindicated President Muhammadu Buhari, in his fight against insecurity.

Hundreds of schoolboys were kidnapped from their school, Government Boys Science Secondary School, in the Kankara local government area of Katsina State by gunmen but freed days after.

Although the terrorist organisation, Boko Haram, claimed responsibility for the abduction and subsequently released a video that showed some of the boys, the Katsina State Government said they were rescued from bandits.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued on Saturday, Mr Tinubu said the initial abduction of the boys was unsettling and raises serious concern but their rescue from their abductors is heart-warming.

“It vindicates President Buhari in his untiring commitment and determination to rid the country of insecurity and confront Boko Haram insurgents and bandits operating in some parts of the country,” he stated.

He commended the president for his “prompt and decisive intervention”.

“I must also congratulate Katsina State Governor Aminu Bello Masari and men of our armed forces for bringing the boys back home,” the former Governor stated.

On the rising rate of insecurity, Mr Tinubu admonished that Nigerians must all do more to tackle insecurity, particularly the Boko-Haram insurgents and bandits.

“We need to upgrade our security infrastructure and re-strategize. The armed forces themselves must renew their efforts to make not only our schools safe for students but also our cities and villages. No development can occur in a climate of fear, uncertainty, and insecurity of lives and property.”