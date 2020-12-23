By James Ogunnaike

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has expressed his happiness and relief over the safe rescue of the over 300 students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State, captured by bandits more than a week ago.

Expressing his joy in Abeokuta, Governor Abiodun noted that the abduction of the students apart from throwing the nation into a sad mood, had also created negative mentions in international media and a disservice to the admirable education policy of Katsina State government.

“Words are inadequate to express the deep sigh of relief and great joy with which I received the pleasant news of the safe rescue of the over 300 students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, from their abductors.

On behalf of my family, the government and good people of Ogun State, I convey our joy, solidarity and goodwill to the government and people of Katsina State”, the governor said.

While describing the experience as harrowing, Prince Abiodun said, “we all waited with bated breath whilst the unfortunate episode lasted, affirming that the rescue is a testament to the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari and that of Your Excellency, Governor Aminu Masari, dedication and professionalism of our security agencies, and collaboration of other stakeholders that the students were all rescued unhurt.

Governor Abiodun observed that the abduction has provided the nation a great opportunity to learn from the incident, which could inspire a number of initiatives to prevent a reoccurrence of the sad event, not only in Kastina State but in all the States of the federation.

Pledging the solidarity of the Ogun people to the government and people of Katsina State, Governor Abiodun expressed delight that the students have so far been reunited with their families, thus bringing days of agony and grief to a desired end.

