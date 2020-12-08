Fanen Ihyongo, Kano

THE All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State is to begin registration of members.

The new membership registration, according to the Chairman, Abdullahi Abbas, is to accommodate millions of defectors from other parties, who are willing to contest political offices in APC in 2023.

He said: “APC is today receiving thousands of new members who are either frustrated in their parties or have suffered humiliation in the hands of leaders of their former parties.”

Abbas said the registration is to enable the ruling party ascertain its popularity, which will determine its participation in the 2023 general election.

“There is need for our party, although a ruling party, to renew registration of members so that we will know our strengths and weaknesses and what we should do to make things better before the 2023 general election.”

He said in the registration, APC will accommodate everyone as equal.

He added: “The registration of members will precede the congress of the party in Kano, to allow new executive members assume office, as the tenure of the old ones has elapsed.

“Anybody interested in contesting any office of the party should prepare to do so, but that should be after the registration of members of our great party. This is because you cannot contest an office, except you are a card-carrying member of the APC.”

Abbas assured members of a level playing field if they want to contest any office.