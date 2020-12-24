Fanen Ihyongo, Kano

The Kano state Executive Council on Thursday approved the release of N32.4 million to the ministry of education for the registration and conduct of the National Examination Council (NECO), National Board for Arabic and Islamic Schools (NBAIS) and West African Senior Secondary School Certificate (WASSCE) examinations for disabled indigent candidates.

Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, who briefed newsmen at Africa House, Kano, said the sum of N11 million per head for the 2,595 verified candidates for NECO has been approved, totaling N28.5 million.

N1.8 million is to be spent at the rate of N9, 500 per candidate for the NBAIS examination.

The commissioner also revealed that the council has given approval of the sum of N21.4 million for the bulk purchase of 11, 880 copies of textbooks titled: “Comprehensive Animal Husbandry and Fisheries for Senior Secondary Schools” so as to encourage the agricultural study and animal/fish production in the state.

Garba announced that the council approved the extension services on the appointment of an independent engineer on Tiga and Challawa Hydro Electric Power Project (HEP) from August 31, 2021, to August 31, 2022, in favour of lender technical adviser, Messrs. Oska-Jo & Partners Ltd at a discount of N120.5 million to the state Hydro and Energy Development Company Limited (KHEDCO) from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)/Bank of Industry (BOI) Power and Aviation Intervention Loan (PAIF).

He disclosed that another approval has been given by the council for upward review of the already approved contract for equipping of/furnishing of Kafin Maiyaki Cottage Hospital at the sum of N132, 763, 047.49 million to enable its commissioning for the facilitation of optimum healthcare services.

He said the council has also approved the state draft policy on environment and the launching of the state Policy on Environment, which Kano is hosting from December 14-18, 2020.