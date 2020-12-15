Fanen Ihyongo, Kano

Kano State House of Assembly on Tuesday elected Hamisu Chidari as Speaker of the House, following the resignation of his predecessor, Abdulaziz Gafasa.

The immediate past Speaker, House Majority Leader and Deputy Majority Leader had resigned from their positions on Tuesday after a majority of the 40-member House moved to impeach them.

Gafasa transmitted his resignation letter, which was handwritten, to the Clerk of the House, saying “I resigned for my own personal reasons.”

He thanked his colleagues for supporting him during his reign, as he prayed to God to guide the new leadership.



During plenary on Tuesday, a member representing Wudil constituency, Abdullahi Achika, nominated Chidari to be Speaker.

His motion was seconded by a member representing Albasu Sunusi Usman Bataiya. There were no objections.



A member representing Albasu constituency, Zubairu Hamza Masu, was elected deputy speaker, Labaran Abdul Madari from Warawa constituency emerged as Majority Leader while Abdullahi Yaryasa representing Tudunwada constituency became the Deputy Majority Leader.

The Nation gathered the recent primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the local government council poll, scheduled next month, had polarised party leaders in Kano as they fought for tickets for their choice candidates.

The lawmakers accused the former Speaker of romancing with the executive while pursuing his personal interest without carrying them along.