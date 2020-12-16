By Fanen Ihyongo, Kano

Kano State House of Assembly on Tuesday elected Hamisu Chidari as speaker, following the resignation of his predecessor, Abdulaziz Gafasa.

The former speaker, house majority leader and deputy majority leader had resigned from their positions yesterday after majority of the 40-member House moved to remove them.

Gafasa transmitted his resignation letter, which was handwritten, to the clerk, saying: “I resigned for my own personal reasons.”

He thanked his colleagues for supporting him during his tenure, praying God to guide the new leadership.

During plenary on Tuesday, the member representing Wudil Constituency, Abdullahi Achika, nominated Chidari to be speaker. His motion was seconded by the member representing Albasu Sunusi, Usman Bataiya. There were no objections.

The member representing Albasu constituency, Zubairu Hamza Masu, was elected deputy speaker, Labaran Abdul Madari from Warawa Constituency emerged as majority leader, while Abdullahi Yaryasa representing Tudunwada Constituency became the deputy majority leader.

The Nation gathered that the recent primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the local government council poll, scheduled for next month, had polarised party leaders in Kano, as they fought for tickets for their choice candidates.

The lawmakers accused the former speaker of romancing with the executive while pursuing his personal interest without carrying them along.

Ex-Speaker Gafasa has debunked speculations that he was leaving the APC for the PDP.

He spoke to reporters after the Assembly elected Chidari as Speaker, following his resignation earlier.

It was reported that Gafasa and 13 other APC lawmakers loyal to him would defect to the PDP in protest against ‘injustice’ done to them.

The former speaker, who resigned due to an impeachment threat against him, described the rumour as a “baseless story.”

“There was no place or time where or when I spoke about what had happened to me, what more, talked about plans to leave the APC.

“You can see that enemies are at work, speculating that I am moving out of APC to defect to the PDP.

“This is nothing but a baseless lie, created to tarnish my name and reputation.

“I am still loyal to our great party (APC) and indeed loyal to our governor (Abdullahi Ganduje) and anybody who thinks otherwise should go and die,” Gafasa said.