A map of Kano, a state in north-west Nigeria.

Kano State House of Assembly on Tuesday elected Hamisu Chidari as its new Speaker.

Hon. Chidari is representing Makoda Constituency, his appointment follows the resignation of the former Speaker, Abdulaziz Gafasa.

He was nominated by Nuhu Achika who is representing Wudil constituency and was seconded by Sanusi Usman Bataiya.

After the swearing-in, the new Speaker thanked the lawmakers for passing the vote on confidence on him.

Also during the plenary, Zubairu Hamza a member representing Sumaila constituency was elected as the new Deputy Speaker, while Labaran Abdul Madari a member representing Warawa constituency was reelected as a Majority Leader of the House, and Abdullahi Iliyasu Yar Yasa was elected as the Deputy Majority Leader.