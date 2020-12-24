Rarara and Maryam | Image: PM News Nigeria

A Kano-based musician, Rarara, is currently being investigated by the police and may face prosecution for featuring a married woman in one of his recent music video production.

According to Sahara Reporters, a Shariah Court in Kano ordered the Police to probe Rarara for featuring a 20-year-old married woman, Maryam Muhammad, in one of his music videos titled, “JAHATA JAHATA TACE”.

The court’s order was after a suit filed by the woman’s husband, Abdulkadir Inuwa, before the court, alleging that the singer eloped with his wife

The judge, Sarki Yola, said the court could not dismiss the suit instituted by Inuwa, on the claims that the singer was not aware of her marital status, and therefore asked the Divisional Police Officer, Kwali Police Station to investigate the matter and present his findings to the court.

Further reports revealed that the woman in question, Maryam Muhammad had left her husband Abdulkadir Inuwa at home a few months after their wedding without his knowledge until she appeared in the music video with Rarara.

Counsel for Rarara asked the court to dismiss the case, as no investigation had been done by the police on the claims of the husband but the judge asked the police to summon the singer and his producer with a view to investigating the veracity of the claims.

Rarara, whose real name is Dauda Kahutu Rarara, is known to be a political singer for President Muhammadu Buhari and many other APC leaders in the country.