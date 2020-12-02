The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has restated its commitment to support the Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC) toward conducting free, fair and credible local government elections.

This is contained in a statement issued on Wednesday in Kano by the spokesman of the electoral commission, Mr Dahiru Lawan.

According to the statement, ICPC Commissioner in charge of Kano State, Alhaji Zayyanu Danmusa, stated this when he paid a courtesy visit to the KANSIEC Chairman, Prof. Garba Sheka, in Kano on Wednesday.

The statement quoted Danmusa as saying that ICPC would assist in having free and fair elections to pave way for the election of deserving leaders.

“ICPC and KANSIEC need to work together to ensure that electoral frauds are reduced or eliminated during local government elections scheduled to hold on Jan. 26.

“The collaboration between the organisations will ensure free, fair and credible elections through public enlightenment.

“It is our duty to inform voters to enable them to exercise their civic rights in the right direction,” Danmusa said in the statement.

In his response, Sheka commended ICPC for the visit, describing it as timely, especially as the preparations for the election were high.

Sheka urged the anti-graft agency to deploy personnel to monitor the electoral process in order to achieve the set goals.

