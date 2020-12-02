By Abdulmumin Murtala – Kano

Kano State government says the Kwankwasiyya movement’s claim to have withdrawn from the forthcoming local government elections in the state is nothing but a face-saving scheme, considering that it has no platform to partake in the January local government polls.

The state commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, who disclosed this in a statement in reaction to the movement’s decision to boycott the election said the decision was to reassure its members that it is still relevant.

He said since the movement is not a political party and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) faction it belongs is not recognized by the national headquarters of the party, there is no way it can participate in any election.

Malam Garba explained that the tenure of the caretaker committee chairman of the unrecognized faction of the party, Danladi Abdulhameed who addressed the press conference announcing the purported withdrawal has expired a long time ago, which further indicates that it is just a farce.

“We are not surprised at this claim by the beleaguered group which is in a legal battle with another faction of the party over its status and that the PDP headquarters by the provision of the constitution of the party only identify and recognize with the state Working Committee to take charge in the affairs of the party in such circumstances.” The statement added.

He also dismissed the allegation of embezzlement of funds earmarked for the conduct of the election which he said were for the purchase of sensitive and non-sensitive election materials as well as logistics for the exercise slated for January 16, 2021, as requested by the KANSIEC

Malam Garba assured that the State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC) would ensure the conduct of a free and fair election in the state.

