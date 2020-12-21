Dr Harun Ibn-Syna, the Commander General of Hisbah who paraded the suspects on Monday in Sharada quarters, confirmed the arrest.

“Out of the 43, 34 are females while the remaining nine are males, aged between 15 and 18. The investigation conducted on the suspects also revealed that, out of the male number, eight were found selling hard drugs and one person found in possession of 80 cartons of different bottles of beer,’’ Ibn-Syna said.

He said that 14 were HIV positive, 10 knew their status while four do not know, and that three rolls of males and female condoms were also recovered at the market.

He said that the arrest was jointly organized between the Hisbah board and the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Director-General of the board, Dr Aliyu Kibiya, disclosed that most of the suspects are from Kano, while some of them are from neighboring states which include Adamawa, Anambra, Cross River, Bauchi, Benue, Kaduna, Niger, Gombe, and Taraba.

Only last month, Hisbah police destroyed about 1,975 bottles of beer estimated at N200 million.

The board’s commander-general Sheikh Harun Sina explained that the board got a court order to destroy 20 trucks carrying alcoholic goods.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje had said during the exercise at Kalebawa in Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area that the consumption of alcohol is forbidden in Islam and has been banned in all parts of the State.

According to a statement by the chief press secretary to the deputy governor Hassan Fagge, the Ganduje administration promised to increase the salaries of Hisbah operatives.

“My administration is proud of the way you discharge your duties. I urge all stakeholders to give you all the needed support to enable you succeed,” he said.