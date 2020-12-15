INDEPENDENT Petroleum Marketers of Nigeria (IPMAN) in Kano State has refused to comply with the Federal Government’s downward review of the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

After series of deliberation between the government and joint labour congress on the cost of petrol in the country, Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr. Chris Ngige, who led the government’s delegation, had announced new price of N163.44 from N168.45.

However, the new price regime scheduled to kick off yesterday across the country received poor compliance, as marketers in Kano maintained old pump price.

Kano IPMAN Chairman, Bashir Dan-Mallam, said IPMAN was yet to receive any official notice from government, and queried the interest of government in price of fuel amid deregulation.

