Kano and Jigawa state governments have ordered an immediate closure of public and private schools in the states.

A statement by commissioner for education in Kano, Muhammad Sanusi Kiru, directed parents of students in boarding schools to arrange for the conveyance of their wards immediately.

A similar directive was issued by commissioners of health Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa and cmmissioner for Health Mariyha Muhammad Bunkure notifying the closure of schools of Nursing, Midwifery, Health Technology, Hygiene and higher education in the state.

Although, no specific reason was attached to the sudden notice, the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in Kano and the attack on Kankara school where about 333 students were abducted could be related to government action.

Kano has witnessed rise in active cases of COVID-19 with two deaths and 147 new cases in the month of December alone.

Governor Abdullah Umar Ganduje last Saturday directed the activation of all treatment centres and return of health volunteers to curtail the resurgence of the pandemic.

