By Bashir Bello

A member representing Ajingi, Albasu and Gaya Federal constituency at the House of Representatives, Abdullahi Mahmud Gaya has sponsored the training of not fewer than 700 youths and women of his constituency on poultry farming to the tune of N14 million.

The beneficiaries undergo intensive training and were given the sum of N20,000 as take-off grants at the end of the training.

Gaya said the empowerment programme was designed to boost small scale poultry farming under his Sustainable Families Support Programme.

The Member represented by the immediate past Chairman, Gaya local government, Alhaji Ahmad Tashi said the beneficiaries were the 7th batch to benefit from the programme.

According to him, “Under the year in review, this is the batch 7 of Abdullahi Mahmud Gaya (AMG) women and youth empowerment programme.

“N14 million has been disbursed to the beneficiaries after undergone Three days Training and Capacity Building Workshop on Poultry Production and Management in collaboration with Bioresources Development Centre (BIODEC)of the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology.

“Hon. Abdullahi Mahmud Gaya (AMG) has successfully executed uncountable various projects ranging from the drilling of boreholes, solar energy pumps, and classroom blocks.

“AMG’s purpose of constant empowerment training for the people since he was elected in 2015 is to create serial entrepreneurs that would create employment opportunities for Ajingi, Albasu and Gaya federal constituency people in future. These people were trained on different segments of empowerment programmes to the core.

“Just two weeks ago, about 300 women were empowered in various vocations including tailoring, hairdressing skills, goat rearing among others and given empowerment tools,” Tashi said.

Earlier, APC caretaker chairman in Albasu, Alhaji Umar Ilayasu Hungu advised the beneficiaries to put to use all they were taught in the training in order to become self-reliant.

One of the beneficiaries, Maryam Muhammed who spoke on behalf of others, urged the beneficiaries not to squander the grant but invest it in the trade they learnt and also become employers of labour.

