From Fanen Ihyongo, Kano

The crisis rocking the Kano State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) deepened yesterday, following the declaration by the Aminu Wali faction of the readiness of the party to participate in the local government election scheduled for January 16.

The Kwankwasiyya faction of the PDP, led by the Caretaker Chairman, Danladi Umar Abdulhameed, on Tuesday announced its withdrawal from the poll, saying the party had no confidence in the Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC).

But a drama played out when the Interim State Chairman of the Aminu Wali faction, Muhammina Bako Lamido, said the opposition party was going to purchase forms and participate in the election.

Lamido, at a news conference, said the Kwankwasiyya group was not a registered political party and should not dabble in the affairs of the PDP.

He said the PDP would soon unveil its 44 chairmanship and 484 councillorship candidates.

Abdulhameed’s Kwankwasiyya PDP had also accused Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of undermining the independence of the state electoral commission, alleging that the commission lacked the moral impetus to superintend any election.

He alleged that the state government’s undue interference with the affairs of KANSIEC had predetermined the outcome of the poll.

But Lamido at another news conference only 24 hours later said Abdulhameed is not the PDP chairman in Kano State and does not have a right to speak on behalf of the party.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the PDP in Kano did not authorise the said person to make the said statement and the said person does not possess the standing and the mandate to make the statement (withdrawal from election).

“The only organ of the PDP with the power to act under Section 24(2)(b) of the PDP constitution is the State Executive Committee, through the Interim Administrative Committee, led by me (Lamido).

“Preparations for participation in the council election are in top gear and the committee shall in due course inform the public and KANSIEC of its candidates for the election,” he said, adding that the PDP has confidence in the state electoral body.