Kano State government says it has shared over N100 million school improvement grants from the United Nations Children Fund, UNICEF to no fewer than 720 primary and Integrated Qur’anic and Islammiyya Schools in the state.

The Director Planning Research and Statistics, Kano State Qur’anic and Islammiyya School Management Board, QISMB, Muhammed Ibn Alhassan made this known during the end of the year 2020 review meeting organized by UNICEF as reported by Vanguard.

Alhassan said the grants (N250,000 each) were disbursed to 300 primary schools and 420 Integrated Qur’anic Islammiyya Schools in the state. According to him, the grants were meant for the improvement of the schools to ensure increase enrolment and assess for the girl or female children.

“With the grants, we were able to sew uniforms for most of our girls that are vulnerable and few other boys who are also vulnerable.

“There were also repairs of water points for the girls, toilets for the girls, at least these are some of the improvements,” Alhassan stated.

Meanwhile, the UNICEF Chief Field Officer, Kano Office, Maulid Warfa expressed optimism that the fund will win more grounds in the year ahead, 2021.

Warfa promised to restrategize and redouble its commitment and efforts in the areas of education (increased enrolment of the out-of-school children), Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (more Open Defecation Free communities) and health (reverse the maternal and infant mortality, sustain the tempo of polio-free status) among others.

