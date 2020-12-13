Fanen Ihyongo, Kano

The Kano State government has announced it will build 5,000 housing units for teachers in public primary and secondary schools in the state.

The aim of the scheme is to provide “permanent accommodation” for teachers and their families so that they do not become homeless after retirement, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje stated this at the weekend.

The governor disclosed the scheme, called ‘Teachers Reserved Area (TRA), is to be implemented jointly by the state government, Family Homes Funds, and the Federal Mortgage Bank.

Speaking on the proposed project during a stakeholder meeting in Government House, Kano, Ganduje explained that 36 local governments, which are in rural areas, will have 100 housing units each.

Eight metropolitan councils will have 150 housing units each. There are 44 local government areas in Kano.

Ganduje said the state government will provide land and other basic facilities like electricity, water, and roads while other aspects would be handled by the partners.

The governor pointed out that participation in the scheme, which would commence next month, is optional and beneficiaries must pay for the houses, although, in easy installments.

“My administration is concerned about ensuring affordability and access to houses for teachers so that they shouldn’t become destitute when they retire from active service,” said Ganduje.

A statement by the Government House Director-General, Media and Public Relations, Ameen Yassar, said a technical committee, under the leadership of the State Policy Coordination and Policy Implementation Directorate, Alh. Rabi’u Sulaiman Bichi, has been set up to fashion out modalities for smooth implementation of the teachers’ housing scheme.

Alh. Rabi’u Sulaiman Bichi, who chairs the committee for the project, said the teacher’s housing scheme will complement the Kano State Free and Compulsory Education Policy.

He recalled that the last time houses were built for teachers in Kano was during the days of the Native Authority.

Bichi said the state government will source additional funds from federal financial institutions to execute the project.

A representative of Family Homes Funds, Engr. Musa Shu’aibu Mukhtar said the project will create jobs, in addition to providing decent accommodation for teachers.