The Kano State Road and Traffic Agency (KAROTA) has confiscated a truck carrying a container laden with alcoholic drinks worth over N25 million, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) is reporting.

The development was confirmed in a statement on Thursday by the Public Relations Officer of the Agency, Alhaji Nabilusi AbuLaden, in Kano.

The statement partly reads:

“The truck was caught on Dec. 24, at about 2:30 a.m on Hadejia road on its way to Bello Road to offload its content when personnel of the Agency following intelligence report intercepted the vehicle.

“KAROTA is a member of the State’s Task Force on Unwholesome Products, Drug abuse and Expired Products,” the spokesperson said.

He said that officials of the agency were always on vigilance to checkmate activities of unpatriotic persons who were bent on transporting such prohibited items into the state.

The Managing Director of KAROTA, Mr Baffa Dan’agundi, had earlier told the masses that the agency’s doors were always open to that could aid the officials in the successful discharge of their duties.

“There is a reward for any person who provides the Agency with credible information that will lead to the arrest of illegal businesses or activities anywhere in the state.

“The truck and its content have since been handed over to the Kano State Hisbah Board for further investigations and necessary action,” he said.

