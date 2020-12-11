Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC), yesterday, recognised Ambassador Aminu Wali-led faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for January 16, 2020, local council poll.

The state’s electoral body said there was no concrete evidence before it to deny Wali’s faction the opportunity to contest the poll despite the court judgment.

Justice Lewis Alloago of the Federal High Court in Kano had dismissed a suit filed by Wali’s faction that challenged PDP’s caretaker leadership.

The court subsequently affirmed the outcome of the party’s congresses conducted under the anointing and leadership of Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Justice Lewis had quashed one of the superior prayers of the Wali-led faction, which sought dissolution of the party’s leadership dominated by Kwankwasiyya’s associates over what they considered a lopsided arrangement.

But reacting to the court judgment, KANSIEC Chairman, Prof. Ibrahim Garba Sheka, told The Guardian that since the commission was not joined as a party in the case, the declaration of the court has no compelling verdict on the electoral body.

Sheka said that KANSIEC would not hesitate to recognise Wali’s faction of the PDP since the Kwankwasiyya’s group had formally declared its intention to boycott the election.

“As far as we are concerned, we don’t have a problem with the court verdict because KANSIEC is not joined or mentioned in the suit.”

Already, the Kwankwasiyya’s faction has formally written to KANSIEC that they are not interested in the council poll. So, if another faction is interested, so be it. We don’t have a problem with that because to us, they still represent PDP.

“For instance, the court in its judgment did not mention KANSIEC and that is why we would continue to recognise the people that buy forms to contest election until the court says otherwise. But for now, we have PDP as one of the 12 political parties contesting for the council poll,” Sheka affirmed on telephone chat.