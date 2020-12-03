Former Super Eagles captain, Nwankwo Kanu, has responded to informed former West Brom striker, Osaze Odemwingie‘s tirade where he accused his wife of flirting with him.

Kanu said that he would still choose family over everything else.

Yesterday, Osaze took to his Instagram page to warn Amara to stay away from him, accusing her of flirting with him.

The former Super Eagles forward, who described Kanu’s wife as ‘Delilah’, told the wife of the Arsenal legend that her husband, Kanu, has his(Osaze) number and insisted that it is not in African culture for a woman to message another man without taking permission from her husband.

“Destruction is upon her” he wrote on Instagram, adding that Nigeria is in this state because too many people want to be like Americans.

“How can a wife of a legend like @kingkanu4 be chasing me for a chat relentlessly (check your DM, check your DM ) na by force? @amarakanu. Your husband has my number and it’s not in our culture to msg another man without asking your husband.

Moreover you are wearing an arsenal kit and he can ask them for advice about knee surgery because he also suffered from similar issues. Your son can’t have a cross on his neck and make those hand signs. That’s fake Christianity if you didn’t know ok. Our people sell their own to conform to African American.

“@amarakanu, why why why Amara? (Delailah). We love our strong man Papilo. Wash your hands well oh. And most importantly your hearts as I am preaching to many now. Nigeria? is more precious to God than America?”

Osaze cautioned Amara saying if her hello to him cannot be public “it’s

probably not just a hello.”

Reacting, Kanu, in a tweet on Thursday, said Odemwingie was completely wrong. Kanu tweeted, “Who is wooing who? Osaze, I am still going to choose family over everything else. My reaching out to you over a situation you passed through, or you reaching me can never be taken out of context as a family. You got this one completely wrong, my dear brother. ONE LOVE.”

Meanwhile, Amara had since reacted to the accusation.

She begged Odemwingie to delete the post, saying her husband was aware of her private chat to him. She wrote, “Oh no, kindly take down this post. Kanu is fully aware of this, we want to talk to you as a family.”