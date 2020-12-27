Chris Njoku, Owerri

Leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, Sunday warned southeast Governors, traditional rulers and president generals of town unions against the attempt to attack Eastern Security Network, ESN personnel in their various localities.

Kanu, who spoke through the IPOB Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful disclosed of the plan by some nameless groups of Old Eastern Region, allegedly recruiting traditional rulers, President Generals and politicians to moblise some local vigilantes to attack IPOB newly established security outfit in their various localities.

“The game plan is to orchestrate crisis between the vigilante groups and ESN to pave the way for Nigeria security agencies to attack ESN personnel.”

He therefore warned “all local vigilantes in every state of South East who have been contacted by the masterminds of this evil agenda through the traditional rulers and President Generals (PGs) of any community or town in Biafraland to attack ESN operatives to have a rethink. as embarking on such unholy mission is suicidal.

“Anyone, vigilante group, community, traditional ruler or President General, political elite or anybody under any guise who will connive with the enemy to expose or attack ESN in their locality will live in eternal regret of such satanic mission. It’s not a threat but a promise.

He regretted that these people who could not mobilise in search of Fulani terrorists maiming and raping women in their communities, destroying their crops and slaughtering them like cows, are now mobilising to go after ESN – a security outfit established to protect Biafrans against the Invaders.

” Instead of mobilising to stop those on a mission to takeover their ancestral lands these people without any modicum of shame are busy conniving with the enemies of Biafra to sabotage ESN – their only defense line and last hope of survival.

We want to make it clear that leaders of any community in Biafra land where any ESN personnel is attacked will pay dearly for such attack. In the same way, the Governor of any state where the security outfit is attacked shall also be held responsible. Any traditional ruler, PG and vigilante group who collaborates with the Nigeria military to attack ESN operatives should be prepared to bear the bitter consequences of his treachery.”

According to him, “ESN is not a Biafran Army but a mere vigilante group set up to defend the people of the Old Eastern region against terrorists and criminals responsible for the growing insecurity in the region.

ESN is not after law-abiding citizens but criminals. Members of the outfit have not molested any law abiding citizens but have remained in the forests to rid our land of terrorists and ensure our farms are safe again for our people to resume farming activities. They have done nothing to warrant any attack more so when the real terrorists and bandits are still killing and maiming innocent locals daily unchallenged by the highly compromised security agencies.”

Describing ESN as a child of necessity which has come to stay, he explained that the failure of governors from the South East and South South to float a regional security outfit to protect the people against terrorists gave birth to ESN.”

He also advised the Nigerian security agencies to stop dissipating energy towards stopping ESN, and rather channel it against Boko Haram, ISWAP, bandits and other terrorists rampaging the North.

“They should be concerned about rescuing the North from the enclave of terrorists instead of wasting resources to hunt down ESN personnel securing Biafra land against terrorists.

“We specifically warn Gov. Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State not to sacrifice Biafran freedom on the altar of his imaginary Presidential ambition.”