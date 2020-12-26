Kanye West Releases New EP “Emmanuel” On Christmas Day

Kanye West made a shock return to music on Christmas Day with the surprise release of a brand new EP.

The 43-year-old rap superstar unleashed a 12-minute, five-track, extended play album titled Emmanuel and presented by his Sunday Service Choir and produced by Kanye West.

Kanye’s gift to fans was said to be a “celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ” as well as a collection of choral music which was described as: “ancient and Latin inspired new music.”

Kanye West’s last solo studio album Jesus Is King arrived last year following multiple delays. This year, he’s shared a few one-off singles, including “Wash Us in the Blood” with Travis Scott, “DONDA,” and “Nah Nah.” He was meant to release a new album, also called DONDA, this summer, however, the LP never materialised.

This could be because he was busy with his presidential ambition throughout the year.

The 12-minute EP is available on Spotify and Apple Music. Its 5 tracks are:

1. Requiem Aeternam

2. O Mira Nox

3. O Magnum Mysterium

4. Puer

5. Gloria