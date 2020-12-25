Sampson Unamka

IT was a night full of glitz and excitement as Afro-Rap Fusion music star, Kaptain recently hosted an exclusive listening party for his latest EP titled ‘Love Ship’.

The event which held recently in Lagos had special guests like Vector The Viper and different individuals from different parts of the country.

Kaptain, whose real name is Favour Etuk Monday, describes his style of music as a fusion of Rap and Afrobeats. The ‘Love Ship’ which consists of two (2) tracks is a worthy follow-up to the acclaimed successful Kapacity EP released in March, as Kaptain aims to close 2020 on a high note. Both songs are produced by Mikaba and Wonder Beatz respectively.

In 2020, Kaptain has continued to rise towards mainstream notoriety, reaching over 8million streams across digital platforms with his last project ‘KAPACITY’. He has also been spotted in different locations across the country performing back to back shows for his teaming fans.