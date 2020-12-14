



By Vincent Ujumadu – Akwa

The former chief judge of Anambra State and presidential aspirant for the 2023 election on the platform of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Professor Peter Umeadi has condemned the recent abduction of some students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State, urging the federal government to bring the perpetrators to book.

Umeadi spoke at a meeting of delegates from the five South East states under the banner of South East for Professor Peter Contact Group.

Umeadi said: “My heart goes out to all the students of Government Science Secondary School (GSSS) Kankara, Katsina State, who were recently abducted.

“I stand in expectation and anticipation with their parents, the government of Katsina State and Nigerians in general, of their return to safety.

“May I also express my concern about violence in whatever form across the country. May we find firm and decisive ways to curb them, visibly enthrone the rule of law and bring the perpetrators to justice.”

Coordinator of the group, Dr. Nkechi Ibeneme said the group was formed to promote the ideals of Professor Umeadi.

She explained that the group has become active in the five states of the South East, adding that other zones would soon be inaugurated.

