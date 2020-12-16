Parents and guardians of the abducted schoolboys in Kankara, Katsina State, said they are disappointed with the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Aminu Masari, who they say have failed to ensure security in the state.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how the gunmen attacked a public school in Kankara and abducted 333 students, according to figures by the state governor, Mr Masari.

Residents said the militants came in large numbers on motorbikes and invaded the school’s premises around 11 p.m. on Friday night while shooting sporadically.

They, thereafter, abducted over 300 students from the school.

The Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi, while leading a federal government delegation on a sympathy visit, assured parents of the missing children that the students will be rescued soon.

However, many apprehensive parents who trooped to the school premise anticipating the release of their wards as promised by the government are lamenting that the government has failed in its mandate to protect the lives of its citizens.

A mother, Murjanatu Goma, from Danja local government, told PREMIUM TIMES that they are holding the government to their word that they would rescue the children soon, even though, days after, they are still waiting at the school premises.

“For four days, I can’t eat, even when my phone rings, I can’t even understand the person calling even when their names appear on the screen. I can’t explain the condition I have found myself ever since the incident happened,” Mrs Hamza said.

Also, Ishaya Mazadu, from Musawa local government area said, “I came here every day because the son of my younger brother is missing.”