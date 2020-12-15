The Nigeria Union of Teachers has threatened to embark on a nationwide strike following a continued threat to the lives of its members and students.

The organisation, therefore, called on government at all levels to ensure adequate security and 24-hour surveillance around schools in order not to escalate the disruption of the academic calendar “which is in a fragile state as a result of COVID – 19 pandemic.”

The Secretary-General of NUT, Dr. Mike Ene, issued the strike notice in a statement on Tuesday evening in Abuja, in reaction to the abduction of over 300 students in Government Day Science Secondary School In Kankara, Katsina State and other cases in the country.

The NUT said it was highly disturbed by the re-emerging incidence of school invasion and abduction of teachers and students across the country’s educational institutions.

The statement according to Punch read in part, “The wicked and merciless hands of anti-education terrorists clinched Mr. Alu Ola Paul a Headteacher with Olagua Primary School Ohordua in Edo State, and Kidnapped him on his way to work on December 1, 2020 and released six days later.

“In the same view on December 8 2020, Mrs. Gladys Niemogha Belleh and Mrs. Blessing Emunefe both of whom are teachers of Ohorhe Secondary School, Effurun in Delta State were kidnapped in their school premises by armed bandits and are yet to be released, thereby throwing both families, students, and the school community into emotional and overall destabilization.

“Similarly, the night of Friday December 11 2020 Government Science Secondary School Kankara in Katsina State, was invaded by armed bandits with reports that 333 students are yet to be accounted for as at today, this dastardly act has sent shivers through the spine of other members of the entire school community of Katsina state.

“In light of these recent developments, the NUT may be compelled to down tools, pending when it is safe for our members to teach and guide our pupils and students without fear of abduction by these faceless enemies of educational prosperity of the Nigerian nation.”

Continuing, it said, “In order not to escalate the disruption of our academic calendar which is in a fragile state as a result of COVID – 19 pandemic, NUT unequivocally call on the Federal, States and Local government to ensure adequate security and 24-hour surveillance around our schools.

“Also the government must begin to consider the implementation of Life Insurance and Hazard Allowance to teachers in our Basic and Senior Secondary Schools as approved by His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR on the occasion of the World Teachers’ Day 2020.

“Our prayers are with families of the abducted teachers and students as we hold unto government on their promise to ensure their safe release to be reunited with family members and relatives without further delay.”